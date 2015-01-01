|
Dermody G, Fritz R, Glass C, Dunham M, Whitehead L. J. Adv. Nurs. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
37614010
AIMS: The aim of this study was to explore factors that influence family caregiver readiness to adopt health smart home technology for their care-dependent older adult family member. Health smart homes are designed to remotely monitor the health and wellness of community-dwelling older adults supporting independent living for as long as possible. Accordingly, if the health smart home is deployed into the home of a care-depended older adult, it can potentially support family caregivers by facilitating workforce participation and give piece of mind to the family caregiver who may not live close to the older adult. However, wider adoption of health smart home technologies into the homes of community-older adults is low, and little is known about the factors that influence the readiness of family caregivers to adopt smart home technologies for their care-dependent older adults.
older adults; qualitative; caregiver burden; family caregiver; gerontologic nursing; smart home; smart technology