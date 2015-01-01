Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study investigates the associations between five types of childhood interpersonal trauma (CIT) and depression in mid-later life, as well as the mediation roles of social integration in the associations.



METHODS: Two waves of data from a nationally representative survey in China were used, with participants aged 45 years and older (N = 14,180). Measures of CIT included physical abuse, physical neglect, emotional neglect, bullying victimization, and exposure to interparental violence. Binary logistic regression and Karlson-Holm-Breen mediation analysis were used as statistical methods.



RESULTS: People who were bullied, physically abused, and witnessed interparental violence during childhood were more likely to develop depression in mid-later years. The associations between CIT and depression were mediated by satisfaction with marriage, satisfaction with children, and perceived social support.



DISCUSSION: Although CIT elevates the risk of depression in later life, effective interventions that strengthen integration across family and social domains could benefit mental health.

