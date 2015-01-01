|
Zhou JJ, Zhou S. J. Aging Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37615396
OBJECTIVES: This study investigates the associations between five types of childhood interpersonal trauma (CIT) and depression in mid-later life, as well as the mediation roles of social integration in the associations.
Language: en
depression; family relationships; childhood interpersonal trauma; perceived social support; social integration