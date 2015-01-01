SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Zhou JJ, Zhou S. J. Aging Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/08982643231197081

37615396

OBJECTIVES: This study investigates the associations between five types of childhood interpersonal trauma (CIT) and depression in mid-later life, as well as the mediation roles of social integration in the associations.

METHODS: Two waves of data from a nationally representative survey in China were used, with participants aged 45 years and older (N = 14,180). Measures of CIT included physical abuse, physical neglect, emotional neglect, bullying victimization, and exposure to interparental violence. Binary logistic regression and Karlson-Holm-Breen mediation analysis were used as statistical methods.

RESULTS: People who were bullied, physically abused, and witnessed interparental violence during childhood were more likely to develop depression in mid-later years. The associations between CIT and depression were mediated by satisfaction with marriage, satisfaction with children, and perceived social support.

DISCUSSION: Although CIT elevates the risk of depression in later life, effective interventions that strengthen integration across family and social domains could benefit mental health.


depression; family relationships; childhood interpersonal trauma; perceived social support; social integration

