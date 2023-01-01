Abstract

Prenatal depression is a significant health issue associated with increased risk for poor mental and physical health outcomes among for both parents and their children. Having a history of childhood maltreatment is associated with increased risk for prenatal depression. Although research suggests that romantic relationship functioning likely plays a role in the links between childhood maltreatment and prenatal depression, it remains to be tested which aspects of relationship functioning modulate these associations. Using an actor-partner interdependence model framework (Kenny et al., 2006), the present study examined how specific aspects of romantic relationship functioning-relationship commitment, perceived partner support, constructive communication, and destructive conflict-moderated the links between mothers' and fathers' childhood maltreatment and depression during pregnancy. Participants included a subset of 1,135 low-income heterosexual couples (2,270 individuals) who enrolled in a randomized controlled trial of a relationship education program during pregnancy. Baseline, pretreatment data were used.



RESULTS indicated significant actor and partner effects of childhood maltreatment on prenatal depression. Further, these effects were moderated by specific indices of relationship functioning, such that the effect of one's own maltreatment on their prenatal depression was mitigated by high emotional support from partner and high constructive communication and was exacerbated by destructive conflict.



FINDINGS demonstrate that high relationship functioning can act as a protective factor, and low relationship functioning as a risk factor, in the link between one's own childhood maltreatment and their prenatal depression among both mothers and fathers. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved).

