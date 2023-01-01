|
Allen MOT, River LM, Rhoades GK, Stanley SM. J. Fam. Psychol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, American Psychological Association)
37616089
Prenatal depression is a significant health issue associated with increased risk for poor mental and physical health outcomes among for both parents and their children. Having a history of childhood maltreatment is associated with increased risk for prenatal depression. Although research suggests that romantic relationship functioning likely plays a role in the links between childhood maltreatment and prenatal depression, it remains to be tested which aspects of relationship functioning modulate these associations. Using an actor-partner interdependence model framework (Kenny et al., 2006), the present study examined how specific aspects of romantic relationship functioning-relationship commitment, perceived partner support, constructive communication, and destructive conflict-moderated the links between mothers' and fathers' childhood maltreatment and depression during pregnancy. Participants included a subset of 1,135 low-income heterosexual couples (2,270 individuals) who enrolled in a randomized controlled trial of a relationship education program during pregnancy. Baseline, pretreatment data were used.
