Abstract

Challenging behaviours are one of the most serious sequelae after a traumatic brain injury (TBI). These chronic behaviours must be managed to reduce the associated burden for caregivers, and people with TBI. Though technology-based interventions have shown potential for managing challenging behaviours, no review has synthesised evidence of technology aided behaviour management in the TBI population. The objective of this scoping review was to explore what technology-based interventions are being used to manage challenging behaviours in people with TBI. Two independent reviewers analysed 3505 studies conducted between 2000 and 2023. Studies were selected from five databases using search strategies developed in collaboration with a university librarian. Sixteen studies were selected. Most studies used biofeedback and mobile applications, primarily targeting emotional dysregulation. These technologies were tested in a variety of settings. Two interventions involved both people with TBI and their family caregivers. This review found that technology-based interventions have the potential to support behavioural management, though research and technology development is at an early stage. Future research is needed to further develop technology-based interventions that target diverse challenging behaviours, and to document their effectiveness and acceptability for use by people with TBI and their families.

Language: en