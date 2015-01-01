|
Citation
|
Spencer MR, Garnett MF. MMWR Morb. Mortal. Wkly. Rep. 2023; 72(34): e936.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, (in public domain), Publisher U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37616595
|
Abstract
|
During 2020-2021, the unintentional drowning death rate was 1.1 deaths per 100,000 population among children and adolescents aged 0-17 years. Rates were higher among males (1.5) than females (0.7). Among children aged <1 year, boys and girls had similar unintentional drowning death rates (1.0), whereas rates were higher for males than for females among those aged 1-4 (3.8 versus 2.1), 5-13 (0.7 versus 0.3), and 14-17 years (1.4 versus 0.2). Rates were highest among those aged 1-4 years among all children and adolescents and among all males and females compared with other age groups.
Language: en