Abstract

During 2020-2021, the unintentional drowning death rate was 1.1 deaths per 100,000 population among children and adolescents aged 0-17 years. Rates were higher among males (1.5) than females (0.7). Among children aged <1 year, boys and girls had similar unintentional drowning death rates (1.0), whereas rates were higher for males than for females among those aged 1-4 (3.8 versus 2.1), 5-13 (0.7 versus 0.3), and 14-17 years (1.4 versus 0.2). Rates were highest among those aged 1-4 years among all children and adolescents and among all males and females compared with other age groups.



Source: National Center for Health Statistics, National Vital Statistics System, Mortality Data, 2021. https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/deaths.htm



* Unintentional drowning deaths were identified using International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision underlying cause-of-death codes W65-W74 (accidental drowning and submersion), V90 (accident to watercraft causing drowning and submersion), and V92 (water-transport-related drowning and submersion without accident to watercraft).



† Crude deaths per 100,000 population

