Abstract

The last two decades have seen global public recognition of the scale and impact of adult-perpetrated institutional child sexual abuse. A sizeable body of knowledge about generalized safeguarding measures has since been generated to inform organizations' prevention efforts. Apparent in the extant literature, however, is a notable lack of evidence-based and context-specific prevention strategies targeting perpetration in distinct institutional environments. This absence extends to educational settings where most reported contemporary cases occur or originate. The recommendations outlined in this article contribute to this gap. Derived from empirical findings establishing the role of context-specific rather than person-specific factors, a range of prevention strategies framed by Situational Crime Prevention are proposed for secondary educational settings. These recommendations are supplemented by the unique insights of interviewed experts with specialist professional knowledge. Recommendations center around targeting features of the environment such as high-risk locations, available guardians, and intimacy-promoting situations available in educational contexts. Taken together, this robust prevention and control agenda can create conditions for safer educational environments.

Language: en