Abstract

Facial injuries caused by camels can be associated with adverse long-term effects on patients' quality of life. We aimed to investigate camel-related facial injuries in Al-Ain City, UAE, focusing on their incidence, types, mechanisms, anatomical distribution, and outcomes, to enhance preventive measures. We retrospectively collected data from all patients who were admitted to our hospital with camel-related facial injuries from January 2014 through January 2021. Thirty-six patients were included; all were males, with a mean (range) age of 31 (14-66) years, 29 (80.5%) were camel caregivers. The most common mechanisms of injury were falling while riding a camel and camel kicks. The head was the most commonly injured region in 52.7%. Twenty-three (63.8%) patients had facial bone fractures. The middle third of the face accounted for 71.4% of the bony fractures. The most performed surgical procedures in our patients were soft tissue laceration repair and open reduction with internal fixation of fractures (ORIF). Camel-related facial injuries affect young adult male camel caregivers working on camel farms. Orbital and maxillary bone fractures are the most predominant fractures requiring operative management. Legislation for compulsory helmet usage may reduce the incidence of these injuries and their serious consequences.

