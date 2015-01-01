Abstract

This narrative review aimed to identify the risk factors associated with suicidality in adolescents and adults with first-episode psychosis. The review included studies that examined various factors such as psychiatric, familial, and social factors, as well as previous self-harm, suicidal ideation, and comorbid mental health disorders. A comprehensive literature search was conducted across three publicly available databases (Embase, American Psychological Association PsycINFO, and PubMed) using specific search terms related to first-episode psychosis, suicide, self-harm, and children/adolescents and adults. The inclusion criteria included original articles focusing on prospective and retrospective cohort trials, with substantial data on first-episode psychosis and self-harm, measuring both suicidal intent and outcome. Non-original studies, case reports, case series, non-English-language publications, and studies examining violence and self-harm related to substance-induced psychosis were excluded. After manual screening and removing duplicate articles, 13 articles met the established criteria for inclusion in this review. Included studies adhered to similar inclusion and exclusion criteria, had long-term follow-up, and assessed outcomes at least twice. The findings suggest that depressive symptoms, substance use disorders, previous self-harm or suicidal ideation, and longer duration of untreated psychosis are associated with an increased risk of suicidality. However, insights into psychosis and premorbid intellectual functioning did not show a direct association with suicidality.

Language: en