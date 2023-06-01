Abstract

OBJECTIVE: In this article, we examine the issue of LGBTQ+ youth homelessness in Delaware, summarize current services available and prior research work that has been done, examining the number, needs, and experiences of unaccompanied unhoused LGBTQ+ youth.



METHODS: We provide a literature review detailing risks associated with LGBTQ+ youth homelessness, resources available, and prior studies and surveys examining this population.



RESULTS: LGBTQ+ youth experiencing homelessness are particularly vulnerable to physical and mental health challenges, abuse, and violence. The unique needs of this population necessitate specialized resources, yet there are a limited number of such resources available in Delaware and a dearth of information on youth homelessness in general, including LGBTQ+ youth. For example, administrative barriers exist for unaccompanied queer youth seeking shelter services, such as need for legal identification or being grouped in shelter populations based on sex assigned at birth rather than gender identity. Exposure to unsafe environments is a general problem for queer youth. This can make public spaces feel unsafe and increase risk of physical or mental harm, mistreatment, or abuse when seeking shelter outside of agency services and resources. In order to accurately identify and appropriately serve this population, additional research is necessary.



CONCLUSIONS: Evidence building is a critical first step in creating an effective study to examine the issue of LGBTQ+ youth homelessness in Delaware. With the evidence acquired in our literature review our next step to establish an informed methodology is to hold service provider and LGBTQ+ lived experience focus groups. Through a qualitative approach we aim to learn how to appropriately utilize the quantitative tools identified in our analysis and to assess what questions are missing to advance the needs of this population.

