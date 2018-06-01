Abstract

Recent research suggests that children and youth are at increased risk of anxiety and depression due to the indirect effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. In Canada, children and youths may face additional hurdles in accessing mental health services in rural areas due to socioeconomic disadvantages and healthcare provider shortages worsened by the pandemic. Our study aimed to assess changes in primary healthcare utilization related to depression and anxiety among children and youth aged 10-25 years in Northern Ontario, Canada. We analyzed de-identified electronic medical record data to assess primary healthcare visits and prescriptions for depression and anxiety among children and youth aged 10-25 years. We used provider billing data and reasons for visits and antidepressant/antianxiety prescriptions compared with 21 months pre-pandemic (1 June 2018 to 28 February 2020) and 21 months during the pandemic (1 April 2020 to 31 December 2021). Our interrupted time series analysis showed an average increase in visits by 2.52 per 10,000 person-months and in prescriptions by 6.69 per 10,000 person-months across all ages and sexes. Females aged 10 to 14 years were found to have the greatest relative change in visits across all age-sex groups. The greatest relative increases in antianxiety and antidepression prescriptions occurred among females and males aged 10 to 14 years, respectively. These findings indicate that there were increased anxiety and depression presentations in primary healthcare among children and youths living in northern and rural settings during the COVID-19 pandemic. The increased primary healthcare presentations of anxiety and depression by children and youths suggest that additional mental health resources should be allocated to northern rural primary healthcare to support the increased demand. Adequate mental health professionals, accessible services, and clinical recommendations tailored to northern rural populations and care settings are crucial.

