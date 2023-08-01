|
Citation
Yang L, Xiong Y, Gao T, Li S, Ren P. J. Affect. Disord. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37625702
Abstract
BACKGROUND: There is ample evidence that bullying victimization typically has deleterious effects on the developmental outcomes of adolescents, while little research attention has been paid to those who show "resilient" despite the stress associated with being bullied. This study aimed to identify such a group according to the severity of exposure to bullying victimization and psychological adaptation in terms of negative (i.e., depressive symptoms) as well as positive (i.e., subjective well-being) aspects, and to examine their associations with interpersonal sources in school ecology (i.e., teacher support and peer support) using a short-term longitudinal design.
Language: en
Keywords
Resilience; Bullying victimization; Latent profile analysis; Peer support; Teacher support