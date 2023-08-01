Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The aims of this study were to examine the association of verbal, social, physical and cyber bullying victimizations with sleep quality while taking social support as a moderator and to further examine gender and grade differences in the moderating effects of social support on bullying-associated sleep quality among Chinese adolescents.



METHODS: An online cross-sectional survey was conducted in a province of northwestern China. A total of 20,320 students were included in our analyses. Multivariable linear regression analyses were conducted to examine the association between bullying victimization and sleep quality as well as the moderating effects of social support on these relationships.



RESULTS: After adjusting confounding variables, four types of bullying victimization were significantly associated with sleep quality. Social support only moderated the relationship of verbal, physical and social bullying with sleep quality. Moreover, these positive moderating effects were found only for girls, and in terms of grade difference only for primary students. Some reversed moderating effects of social support were also observed in the relationship of cyber, physical bullying with sleep quality. LIMITATIONS: This was a cross-sectional study, limiting the causal inference.



CONCLUSIONS: This study revealed that bullying is the risk factor for poor sleep quality among adolescent in northwestern China. Furthermore, social support moderated the relationship between bullying and sleep quality in different ways depending on grade, gender and type of bullying. More efforts are needed to prevent bullying and improve both school climate and students' sleep quality.

Language: en