Abstract

Chemical burn of the oral mucosa can occur as a result of the inadvertent, intentional or iatrogenic use of chemicals. Self-treatment for toothache relief with nonpharma ceutical substances can result in a chemical burn. A detailed history is paramount in such cases to identify the etiologic agent to proceed with appropriate treatment. The purpose of this report is to describe the case of an eight-year-old with a complaint of toothache who rinsed his mouth with potassium aluminium sulfate solution to achieve pain relief. This caused ulceration of the attached gingiva and oral mucosa and necrosis of the alveolar bone surrounding the offending tooth, leading to its mobility. This case highlights the disastrous consequences of inappropriate self-treatment to achieve pain relief from toothache.

Language: en