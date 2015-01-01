|
Citation
Lateef H, Adams L, Bernard D, Jellesma F, Frempong MRK, Boahen-Boaten BB, Leach BCB, Borgstrom E, Nartey PB. J. Racial Ethn. Health Disparities 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
37624539
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Depression rates are disproportionately high among Black American Men. This disparity--compounded by low mental healthcare seeking rates and high incorrect diagnosis rates in men--could be related to masculine norms, including self-reliance, restrictive emotionality, and stoicism. Furthermore, men are more likely to engage in externalized behavior, such as aggression, to cope with mental health challenges; this pattern is influenced by cultural and environmental factors. Contrary to these detrimental factors, social relationships, belief in social networks, and collectivism have been associated with positive mental health in these populations. Similarly, an Afrocentric worldview (including concepts like Ubuntu and African self-consciousness) has been hypothesized to promote positive mental health outcomes among Black American men. However, little research exists on harnessing these factors as a means of increasing health-seeking behaviors in young Black males.
Keywords
Depression; Aggression; Help-seeking; Afrocentric norms; Black males; Ubuntu