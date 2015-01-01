Abstract

IMPORTANCE: To prevent motor vehicle collisions by older drivers, the increased risk of collisions should be considered early. Cognitive decline increases the risk of car collisions. Motoric cognitive risk syndrome (MCR), characterized by the presence of cognitive concerns and slow gait, can be assessed conveniently and is useful to assess the risk of dementia.



OBJECTIVE: To examine the association between MCR assessment findings and car collisions among older drivers in Japan. DESIGN, SETTING, AND PARTICIPANTS: This cross-sectional study used data from a community-based cohort study, the National Center for Geriatrics and Gerontology-Study of Geriatric Syndromes, conducted in Japan from 2015 to 2018. Participants were community-dwelling older adults aged at least 65 years. Data were analyzed from February to March 2023. EXPOSURE: MCR was defined as having subjective memory concerns (SMC) and slow gait. Participants were classified into 4 groups: no SMC or slow gait, only SMC, only slow gait, and MCR. MAIN OUTCOMES AND MEASURES: Participants were asked about the experience of car collisions during the last 2 years and near-miss traffic incidents during the previous year through face-to-face interviews. Odds of experiencing a collision or near-miss traffic incident were assessed using logistic regression.



RESULTS: Among a total of 12 475 participants, the mean (SD) age was 72.6 (5.2) years, and 7093 (56.9%) were male. The group with only SMC and the group with MCR showed a higher proportion of both car collisions and near-miss traffic incidents than the other groups (adjusted standardized residuals > 1.96; P < .001). Logistic regression analysis showed the only SMC and MCR groups had increased odds of car collisions (only SMC group: odds ratio [OR], 1.48; 95% CI, 1.27-1.72; MCR group: OR, 1.73; 95% CI, 1.39-2.16) and near-miss traffic incidents (only SMC group: OR, 2.07; 95% CI, 1.91-2.25; MCR group: OR, 2.13; 95% CI, 1.85-2.45) after adjusting for confounding factors. After stratifying MCR assessments by objective cognitive impairment, significant associations were still observed. In the only slow gait group, objective cognitive impairment was associated with increased odds of car collisions (OR, 1.96; 95% CI, 1.17-3.28).



CONCLUSIONS AND RELEVANCE: In this cross-sectional study of community-dwelling older drivers in Japan, SMC and MCR were associated with car collisions and near-miss traffic incidents independent from objective cognitive impairment. Future studies should examine the mechanism of these associations in more detail.

