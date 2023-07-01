Abstract

BACKGROUND: Psychotic experiences (PEs) have been linked to suicidality. However, little is known about the mechanisms underlying this association. This cross-sectional study examined the role of perceived stress in the association between PEs and suicidal ideation in the general population during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been linked to high levels of stress and an increase in suicidal behavior.



METHODS: Data were analyzed from an online sample of 1452 Japanese individuals aged 18 to 89 that were collected in February 2021. Information was obtained on past-year suicidal ideation and PEs, which were assessed with the PRIME Screen-Revised (PS-R). Perceived stress was measured with the Perceived Stress Scale (PSS-14). Logistic regression was used to examine associations.



RESULTS: In an analysis adjusted for sociodemographic factors, PEs were associated with 2.4 times higher odds for past-year suicidal ideation. However, further adjusting the analysis for mental health (depressive symptoms) attenuated the association (OR: 1.49, 95%CI: 0.76-2.93). In an analysis adjusted for mental health, individuals with PEs and perceived stress had significantly higher odds for suicidal ideation (OR: 4.77, 95%CI: 1.83-12.44), while PEs without perceived stress were not linked to suicidal thoughts (OR: 0.47, 95%Cl: 0.13-1.77). A further analysis showed that stress mediated the PEs-suicidal ideation association.



CONCLUSIONS: Self-perceived stress plays an important role in the association between PEs and suicidal ideation. The detection and management of stress in people with PEs may help prevent negative outcomes such as suicidal thoughts and behaviors in this population.

