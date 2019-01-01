Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The introduction of emergency telemedicine care models is a common theme in health jurisdictions that include rural and remote populations. How the availability of these models influences the way clinicians manage traumatic road crashes is not yet fully understood. This study seeks to compare road crashes where telemedicine was and was not used and to identify any variables that may increase the likelihood of telemedicine usage by treating clinicians.



METHODS: Road crashes reported in the state Department of Transport and Main Roads (Queensland, Australia) crash database between January 1, 2019, and November 30, 2020 (n = 23,734) were compared to videoconferencing call logs to determine which crashes resulted in treatment that was supported by telemedicine (n = 204). Analysis was performed to examine differences in characteristics related to the crash depending on whether telemedicine support was requested.



RESULTS: Road crashes where telemedicine support was requested on average involved more casualties (1.6 vs. 1.41; t(11,287) = -3.26, p < 0.001, relative risk = 1.13). Crashes that occurred in rural settings accounted for most requests for telemedicine (65.68%; X(2) = 159.2, p < 0.001) and a greater percentage of crashes in remote locations (3.36% vs. 2.35%; X(2) = 256.97, p < 0.001, relative risk = 1.43). The use of telemedicine support for crashes was associated with a 13% increase in the mean number of casualties, compared to crashes where telemedicine support was not used.



CONCLUSION: Telemedicine support is requested by clinicians providing emergency treatment in the management of road crashes that produce more severe injuries, involve multiple casualties, and take place in more rural settings or remote locations.

Language: en