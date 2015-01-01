Abstract

Communities need to be ready to address increased suicide among Black Americans. The Community Readiness Model (CRM) provides an established assessment for marginalized communities facing suicide. CRM assessment of the Northeast Ohio Black community involved interviews with 25 representatives, analysis using rating scales, co-scoring, and calculation.



RESULTS include a marginal overall score and low to average scores for five dimensions: knowledge of efforts to address suicide, leadership, community climate, knowledge of suicide, and resources. The vague awareness readiness stage indicates the community is unclear about what can be done to address suicide and has not taken ownership of the issue. We highlight implications for mental health practice, prevention and funding campaigns, and consultation with community leadership for culturally informed prevention strategies targeting areas of lowest readiness. Future research should use expanded designs to examine readiness changes from intervention in this and other Black communities.