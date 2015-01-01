Abstract

The hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis is a major stress response system, and excessive HPA responses can impact major depressive disorder and suicide. We examined relationships between reported early-life adversity (ELA), recent-life stress (RLS), suicide, and corticotropin-releasing hormone (CRH), CRH binding protein, FK506-binding protein (FKBP5), glucocorticoid receptor (GR), and brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) in postmortem human prefrontal cortex (BA9), and anterior cingulate cortex (BA24).Thirteen quadruplets, matched for sex, age, and postmortem interval and consisting of suicide decedents and healthy controls, were divided equally into those with and without ELA. ELA, RLS, and psychiatric diagnoses were determined by psychological autopsy. Protein levels were determined by western blots.There were no suicide- or ELA-related differences in CRH, CRH binding protein, GR, or FKBP5 in BA9 or BA24 and no interaction between suicide and ELA (P > .05). For BDNF, there was an interaction between suicide and ELA in BA24; suicides without ELA had less BDNF than controls without ELA, and controls with ELA had less BDNF than controls without ELA. CRH in BA9 and FKBP5 in anterior cingulate cortex correlated negatively with RLS. Least Absolute Shrinkage and Selection Operator logistic regression with cross-validation found combining BDNF, GR, and FKBP5 BA24 levels predicted suicide, but ELA did not contribute. A calculated "suicide risk score" using these measures had 71% sensitivity and 71% specificity.A dysregulated HPA axis is related to suicide but not with ELA. RLS was related to select HPA axis proteins in specific brain regions. BDNF appears to be dysregulated in a region-specific way with ELA and suicide.

