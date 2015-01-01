|
Citation
Sarfo JO, Gbordzoe NI, Attigah D, Debrah TP, Ofori COB, Obeng P. Middle East Curr. Psychiatr. 2023; 30(1): e68.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, SpringerOpen)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Suicide has become a major threat to achieving Sustainable Development Goals three and four, especially for school-going adolescents worldwide. As part of efforts to prevent suicide, population-based studies regarding the prevalence and variables that predict suicidal behaviours are required to inform decisions. Despite this realisation, Samoa lacks empirical data on suicidal behaviours among adolescents. We conducted a secondary analysis of the 2017 Global School-based Student Health Survey to examine the prevalence of suicidal behaviours (idea, plan, and attempt) of school-going adolescents in Samoa.
Keywords
Adolescents; Predictors; Prevalence; Samoa; Suicidal behaviours