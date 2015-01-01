|
Fawzi AL, Franck C. Concussion 2023; 8(2): CNC109.
(Copyright © 2023, The Drake Foundation, Publisher Future Medicine)
Plain language summary: It is commonly assumed that there is no brain injury if there are no noticeable symptoms following a head impact. There is growing evidence that traumatic brain injuries can occur with no outward symptoms and that the damage from these injuries can accumulate over time resulting in disease and impairment later in life. It is time to rethink the role that symptoms play in traumatic brain injury and adopt a quantitative understanding of brain health at the cellular level to improve the way we diagnose, prevent, and ultimately heal brain injury.
