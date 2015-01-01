Abstract

Cognitive dysfunction, pain, and psychological morbidity all present unique challenges to those living with traumatic brain injury (TBI). In this study we examined (a) the impact of pain across domains of attention, memory, and executive function, and (b) the relationships between pain and depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in persons with chronic TBI. Our sample included 86 participants with a TBI and chronic pain (n = 26), patients with TBI and no chronic pain (n = 23), and a pain-free control group without TBI (n = 37). Participants visited the laboratory and completed a comprehensive battery of neuropsychological tests as part of a structured interview. Multivariate analysis of covariance using education as a covariate, failed to detect a significant group difference for neuropsychological composite scores of attention, memory, and executive function (p =.165). A follow-up analysis using multiple one-way analysis of variance (ANOVA) was conducted for individual measures of executive function. Post-hoc testing indicated that those in both TBI groups preformed significantly worse on measures of semantic fluency when compared to controls (p < 0.001, ηρ2 =.16). Additionally, multiple ANOVAs indicated that those with TBI and pain scored significantly worse across all psychological assessments (p <.001). We also found significant associations between measures of pain and most psychological symptoms. A follow-up stepwise linear regression among those in the TBI pain group indicated that post concussive complaints, pain severity, and neuropathic pain symptoms differentially contributed to symptoms of depression, anxiety, and PTSD. These findings suggest deficits in verbal fluency among those living with chronic TBI, with results also reinforcing the multidimensional nature of pain and its psychological significance in this population.

Language: en