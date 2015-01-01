SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Sood M. J. Posit. Sch. Psychol. 2023; 7(4): 498-506.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, ASR Research)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Bullying is a significant problem in schools, workplaces, and other social contexts. While the causes of bullying are complicated and multidimensional, research has shown that personality factors have a key impact in bullying occurrence. The personality Five Factor Model (FFM) has been used to investigate the alliance between personality and bullying. This paper explores the effects of the FFM personality traits on bullying behaviour, and discusses the implications for bullying prevention and intervention.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print