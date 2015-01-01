Abstract

Bullying is a significant problem in schools, workplaces, and other social contexts. While the causes of bullying are complicated and multidimensional, research has shown that personality factors have a key impact in bullying occurrence. The personality Five Factor Model (FFM) has been used to investigate the alliance between personality and bullying. This paper explores the effects of the FFM personality traits on bullying behaviour, and discusses the implications for bullying prevention and intervention.

