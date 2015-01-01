Abstract

The objectives of this research were not only to investigate the relationship among workplace bullying (WB), job performance (JP) and psychological capital (PC) but also to investigate the mediating effect of PC between WB and JP. Data were collected from four hundred and thirteen (N=413) faculty members of private universities working in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Panjab, Baluchistan and Sindh. Statistical Package for Social Sciences and Amos were used to operate the data collected through The Negative Acts Questionnaire (Einarsen, Hoel, & Notelaers, 2009), JP Scale (Goodman & Svyantek, 1999) and PC Scale (Luthans, Avey, Avolio, Norman, & Combs, 2006). The results of correlation revealed that WB had a significant negative relationship with JP and PC. However, PC showed a significant positive relationship with JP. The results of Structure Equation Modeling showed that PC partially mediated the relationship between WB and JP.

