Citation
Mubashir AS, Dawood S, Anjum W. J. Posit. Sch. Psychol. 2023; 7(2): 1364-1375.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, ASR Research)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
The current study examined the relationship between emotional intelligence, self-esteem, and anger among adolescents. The sample consisted of 700 participants (350 boys and 350 girls) aged 13 to 19 years from schools and colleges of government and private sectors of Data Ganj Buksh town, Lahore. Purposive sampling and co-relational research design were used. Demographic information form, the scale for emotional intelligence, brief self-esteem inventory, and the state-trait anger expression Inventory-I were used for the data collection.
