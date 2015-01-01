Abstract

Family conformity is essential in children's social development, while resilience can affect their mental well-being, especially in their teens. This study aims to identify the relationship between family conformity, resilience, and mental well-being in adolescents with physical disabilities who experience physical bullying. A descriptive-correlation cross-sectional design was used on 843 youth with disabilities aged 19-22 years in 10 special schools with physical disabilities in Indonesia. Data were collected using a questionnaire about family conformity, resilience, and mental well-being. Data were analyzed using SPSS version 23. The correlation of each variable with the Pearson correlation coefficient and the statistical test was set at 0.001. The results showed that adolescents with physical disabilities who experienced physical bullying showed moderate family conformity, high resilience, and high mental well-being. The most positive correlations were found between conformity and resilience, conformity and mental well-being, and resilience and mental well-being. This study has implications for the importance of the role of the family in psychosocial support in achieving mental well-being for adolescents with physical disabilities who experience physical bullying. Interaction with family can encourage adolescents to absorb family values, express themselves, and maintain interaction and communication relationships with family members. Adolescents' understanding and awareness of fostering positive social relationships in a friendly environment can improve mental well-being if family interactions are functioning.

