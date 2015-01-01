Abstract

This research aimed to assess students' levels of depression, aggression, and self-concept, as well as identify any correlations between those factors and their academic achievement. Many students experience mental health issues as a result of the stresses they undergo while attending university. The students' academic performance is probably inversely related to these issues. Common mental health issues include depression, aggressiveness, and low self-esteem. The current research was descriptive and comparative. The population of the study was comprised of students enrolled in universities. Students were used as the research sample. Students' levels of depression, aggression, self-concept, and academic achievement were assessed using four questionnaires across two countries. In all cases, the alpha coefficient ranged from 0.72 to 0.84, which is within acceptable limits. Following data collection, descriptive and inferential statistics were used to examine the information. The frequency of depression was found to be quite high among university students (43%). However, 1 in every 12 people in the sample reported experiencing severe depression. However, most students had about the same level of success in both countries. The data also showed a correlation between students' levels of despair, hostility, and self-concept and their academic success. However, there was no statistically significant correlation between student hostility and academic achievement. Also, the possibility of a statistically significant difference in students' ratings of depression, aggression, and self-concept was investigated. It was suggested that now is the right time to destigmatize mental illness and behavioral problems at the university and encourage afflicted students to seek care before their symptoms worsen into more serious conditions.

Language: en