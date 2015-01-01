|
Citation
|
Mohan R, Frey LM, Menon P, Prakash MP, Bonin S. J. Posit. Sch. Psychol. 2022; 6(10): 3673-3697.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, ASR Research)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Among the atrocities perpetrated against women, domestic violence (DV) is the most common. DV triggers enormous stress that requires coping. This qualitative study explores the coping mechanisms of marginalized, impoverished women victims of DV in rural India. Through semi-structured interviews, the study examined the influence of legal awareness (LA) sessions on their coping styles.
Language: en