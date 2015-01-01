SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Mohan R, Frey LM, Menon P, Prakash MP, Bonin S. J. Posit. Sch. Psychol. 2022; 6(10): 3673-3697.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, ASR Research)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Among the atrocities perpetrated against women, domestic violence (DV) is the most common. DV triggers enormous stress that requires coping. This qualitative study explores the coping mechanisms of marginalized, impoverished women victims of DV in rural India. Through semi-structured interviews, the study examined the influence of legal awareness (LA) sessions on their coping styles.

RESULTS suggest that such advocacy sessions could facilitate a shift from maladaptive to more adaptive coping and appeared to motivate empowered actions to curb DV. The study also suggests secondary prevention in the form of LA as reinforcers of women's resilience. Further research can support building evidence on legal empowerment to confirm the findings.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print