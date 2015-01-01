Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Transferring paediatric patients with suspected abusive head trauma (AHT) to paediatric neurosurgical centres, disrupts safeguarding investigations. Therefore, it is desirable that suspected AHTs are transferred only when clinically necessary. The aim of this study was to describe referral patterns of patients referred to a tertiary paediatric neurosurgical centre with suspected AHT, with the view of informing future transfer of AHT patients.



DESIGN: A retrospective review was performed of all suspected AHT patients referred to the University Hospital of Wales between 2012 and 2021.



METHODS: Rates of surgery, intubation and ventilation, radiological findings and presenting GCS were compared between referred patients and those transferred for neurosurgical care. Variables were compared between the transferred and the non-transferred groups. For categorical variables, Chi-squared tests were performed, with Fisher's exact test used where the expected count was less than 5. Odds ratios (OR) for neurosurgical transfer with radiological or clinical features at presentation were calculated.



RESULTS: A total of 76 patients were referred, of which 18 were transferred for neurosurgical care. Of these, six were intubated and ventilated. Only one transferred patient required surgery, with the remainder receiving supportive care. Amongst the transferred group, 77.8% had SDHs and 68.6% had a GCS ≥ 13 at presentation. Patients with a GCS ≥ 13 and SDHs, bilateral haematomas or a history of vomiting were significantly more likely to be transferred (OR = 4.27, 95%CI 1.01-18.00, p = .05).



CONCLUSIONS: Most transferred patients with suspected AHT did not receive surgical intervention. We suggest that patients should be transferred when it is likely that they will require surgery, otherwise they should stay locally in order to complete their safeguarding investigations. Immediate transfer may not be necessary for AHT patients with a GCS ≥ 13 and either vomiting, SDHs or bilateral haematomas, provided they are unlikely to require emergency surgery.

