|
Citation
|
Zhang Y, Li H, Chen G, Li B, Li N, Zhou X. Br. J. Psychol. (1953) 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, British Psychological Society, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37632426
|
Abstract
|
Bullying victimization can undermine adolescents' well-being. However, few studies have comprehensively investigated the contributions of various victimization forms to well-being and compared which forms were more harmful than others. Evidence on whether resilience and social support moderate such associations is also limited. Using a sample of 12,058 Chinese adolescents in the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) 2018, this cross-sectional study aimed to (1) investigate the associations of physical, verbal and relational victimization with well-being; (2) compare the strengths of these associations; and (3) examine the moderating roles of resilience and teacher and parent support in these associations.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
resilience; well-being; social support; bullying victimization; PISA 2018