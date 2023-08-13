Abstract

BACKGROUND: The identification of variables affecting suicidality and the search for interventions to reduce suicide risk are priorities among mental health researchers. A promising direction for such research is schema therapy and its two main constructs, i.e., early maladaptive schemas (EMSs) and schema modes.



METHODS: This systematic review was designed in accordance with the PRISMA guidelines. It summarizes the studies conducted to date that describe the relationship between EMSs and schema modes and measures of suicidality in individuals over the age of 16.



RESULTS: The review confirmed that there are many significant associations between EMSs (especially from the Disconnection/Rejection domain) and suicide risk. Although only one study was found that explores the association between schema modes and suicidality, the correlations it identified are also confirmed here.



DISCUSSION: The results show the unquestionable importance of EMSs and schema modes in assessing suicide risk. The co-occurrence of these variables represents the first step in further assessing causality and introducing schema therapy techniques into work with patients who are at risk of suicide. This issue requires more extensive experimental research.

