Abstract

BACKGROUND: Negative life events in early life have a cumulative effect on health trajectory changes in middle and old age, and some scholars have used life course theory as a guide to empirically explore the effect of childhood adversity or adverse experiences on depression in the elderly, but few study focuses on violence within the family.



OBJECTIVE: To explore the influence mechanism of domestic violence experience on depression in later life in middle-aged and elderly people, and to provide academic support for the whole society to pay attention to good family function and intergenerational interaction, and to propose whole-life health promotion strategies. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: This paper selects the 2014 life course survey data and 2018 cross-sectional data of the China Health and Elderly Care Longitudinal Survey for analysis, and the research objects are middle-aged and elderly people aged 45 and above.



METHODS: Based on a retrospective survey of 3008 middle-aged and elderly people, this study analyzed the influence path of domestic violence on depression level in childhood by using multiple mediation models, and used the Bootstrap method to test the significance of indirect effects.



RESULTS: Based on controlling for gender, age, age square, household registration, marital status, community environment and education level, childhood domestic violence had a direct positive effect on depression level in the elderly (P < 0.001), and childhood domestic violence also had an indirect effect on the depression level of the elderly through childhood health status, income logarithm and IADL (P < 0.05).



CONCLUSION: As a life experience in early life, childhood domestic violence has a cumulative effect on depression in middle-aged and elderly people, is an important risk factor for depression, and has an important impact on mental health in later life.

Language: en