Abstract

Eating disorders, characterized by abnormal eating behaviors, are among a wide variety of psychiatric conditions that mainly affect children and adolescents. These disorders have a multifactorial origin and can be associated with restrictive diets, negative feelings, harmful family relationships, and post-traumatic stress. Thus, this study's objective was to evaluate the association between indicators of eating disorders and family and school contexts in Brazilian adolescents who previously experienced sexual abuse and examine the findings based on sex. National School Health Survey data were utilized. Among 102,301 students between 11 and 19 years of age, 4124 reported having experienced sexual abuse and were included in this study. Self-report questionnaires were used to assess participants' health status and the presence of risk behaviors, which were examined through multivariate analysis using a Poisson regression model. The results indicated positive relationships between self-induced vomiting, laxative misuse, and other purgative methods and infrequent meals with family, hunger, and the presence of violence in students' daily lives, regardless of sex (p < 0.05). In addition, body dissatisfaction and negative feelings about one's body were associated with having been bullied or teased by schoolmates for both sexes (p < 0.05). Distant relationships with parents were associated with purgative methods and body dissatisfaction among female students (p < 0.05). In conclusion, body dissatisfaction, negative feelings about one's body, laxative misuse, self-induced vomiting, and purgative methods were found to be associated with factors in family and school contexts such as hunger, infrequent meals with family, family violence, distant relationships with parents, and bullying at school in adolescents who have previously experienced sexual abuse.

