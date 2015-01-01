Abstract

To solve the problems of backward gas and coal dust explosion alarm technology and single monitoring means in coal mines, and to improve the accuracy of gas and coal dust explosion identification in coal mines, a sound identification method for gas and coal dust explosions based on MLP in coal mines is proposed, and the distributions of the mean value of the short-time energy, zero crossing rate, spectral centroid, spectral spread, roll-off, 16-dimensional time-frequency features, MFCC, GFCC, short-time Fourier coefficients of gas explosion sound, coal dust sound, and other underground sounds were analyzed. In order to select the most suitable feature vector to characterize the sound signal, the best feature extraction model of the Relief algorithm was established, and the cross-entropy distribution of the MLP model trained with the different numbers of feature values was analyzed. In order to further optimize the feature value selection, the recognition results of the recognition models trained with the different numbers of sound feature values were compared, and the first 35-dimensional feature values were finally determined as the feature vector to characterize the sound signal. The feature vectors are input into the MLP to establish the sound recognition model of coal mine gas and coal dust explosion. An analysis of the feature extraction, optimal feature extraction, model training, and time consumption for model recognition during the model establishment process shows that the proposed algorithm has high computational efficiency and meets the requirement of the real-time coal mine safety monitoring and alarm system. From the results of recognition experiments, the sound recognition algorithm can distinguish each kind of sound involved in the experiments more accurately. The average recognition rate, recall rate, and accuracy rate of the model can reach 95%, 95%, and 95.8%, respectively, which is obviously better than the comparison algorithm and can meet the requirements of coal mine gas and coal dust explosion sensing and alarming.

Language: en