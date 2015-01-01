Abstract

Fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASD) are an important preventable global health concern. FASD is an umbrella term describing a range of mild to severe cognitive and behavioral problems among individuals prenatally exposed to alcohol. Alcohol causes FASD by interfering with molecular pathways during fetal development involving increased oxidative stress, disturbed organ development, and change of epigenetic gene expression control. Neuroimaging studies into FASD show several neuropathological abnormalities including abnormal brain structure, cortical development, white matter microstructure, and functional connectivity. Individuals with FASD experience a wide range of cognitive and behavioral challenges. Risks of violent behavior, criminality, and criminalization have been indicated by a limited number of epidemiological studies. The relationship between prenatal alcohol exposure and the increase of these risks remains unclear. This is further impeded by the complexity of an FASD diagnosis, the lack of a clear dose-response relationship of brain impact to alcohol use, and the lack of a clear FASD behavioral phenotype. Literature with respect to FASD and crime is still in its infancy. From the studies available, it is recommended to pay close attention to individuals with FASD and the relation with the criminal justice system and the risk for discrimination. There is a clear need for FASD-related stigma reduction programs within the correctional system. Further investigations into reliable biomarkers for diagnosis and treatment are needed.

