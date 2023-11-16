Abstract

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) causes cognitive dysfunction and long-term impairments. This study aims to examine the effectiveness of acupuncture on the recovery of consciousness in TBI patients. This is a retrospective, multi-institutional cohort study. We enrolled patients with newly diagnosed TBI from 1 January 2007 to 3 August 2021, aged 20 years and older, from the Chang Gung Research Database (CGRD). The outcome was defined based on the difference between the first and last Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS). A total of 2163 TBI patients were analyzed, and 237 (11%) received acupuncture in the treatment period. Generally, the initial GCS was lower in the acupuncture users (11 vs. 14). For the results of our study, a higher proportion of acupuncture patients achieved significant improvement (GCS differences ≥ 3) compared to non-acupuncture users (46.0% vs. 22.4%, p-value < 0.001). The acupuncture users had a 2.11 times higher chance of achieving a significant improvement when considering all assessable covariates (adjusted odds ratio (aOR) 2, 11, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 1.31-3.40; p-value = 0.002). Using 1:1 propensity score matching (PSM), the acupuncture users still had better outcomes than the non-acupuncture users (45.3% vs. 32.9%, p-value = 0.020). In conclusion, this study suggests that acupuncture treatment may be beneficial for TBI patients.

