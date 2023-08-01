Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study aimed to investigate the risk of attempted suicide in the population of patients diagnosed with peripheral vestibular disorders (PVD).



METHODS: We conducted a retrospective cohort study. We extracted data on patients diagnosed with PVD (72,569 study patients) and a 3:1 ratio of propensity-score matched comparison patients without PVD (217,707 patients) from Taiwan's Longitudinal Health Insurance Database 2010. The claims records of sampled patients were tracked for a one-year period from their index date to identify claims showing a diagnosis of suicide attempt. Cox proportional hazards regression analyses were performed to calculate the one-year hazard ratio (HR) of suicide attempt following the PVD diagnosis among PVD patients relative to comparison patients.



RESULTS: Of total 290,276 sampled patients, the rate of attempted suicide was 0.158 per 100 person-years, being 0.460 and 0.057, respectively, among PVD patients and comparison patients. Cox proportional hazard analysis showed that PVD patients had a high relative hazard of suicide attempt (adjusted HR = 7.622, 95 % CI = 6.196-9.376) during one-year follow-up relative to comparison patients. We also found that subcategories of PVD, showed similar adjusted hazard ratios as all PVDs: Meniere's disease (HR = 7.608, 95 % CI = 4.350-13.305), benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (HR = 8.201, 95 % CI = 4.716-14.260), and vestibular neuritis (HR = 9.399, 95 % CI = 5.036-17.544). LIMITATIONS: The incidence of suicide attempts could be underestimated in both the study group and comparison group, if the suicide attempt did not cause a medical emergency and the patient did not seek medical assistance.



CONCLUSIONS: We found a high magnitude of association between PVD and subsequent suicide attempt.

