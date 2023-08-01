SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Yang TH, Xirasagar S, Cheng YF, Chen CS, Lin HC. J. Affect. Disord. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jad.2023.08.110

PMID

37633522

Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study aimed to investigate the risk of attempted suicide in the population of patients diagnosed with peripheral vestibular disorders (PVD).

METHODS: We conducted a retrospective cohort study. We extracted data on patients diagnosed with PVD (72,569 study patients) and a 3:1 ratio of propensity-score matched comparison patients without PVD (217,707 patients) from Taiwan's Longitudinal Health Insurance Database 2010. The claims records of sampled patients were tracked for a one-year period from their index date to identify claims showing a diagnosis of suicide attempt. Cox proportional hazards regression analyses were performed to calculate the one-year hazard ratio (HR) of suicide attempt following the PVD diagnosis among PVD patients relative to comparison patients.

RESULTS: Of total 290,276 sampled patients, the rate of attempted suicide was 0.158 per 100 person-years, being 0.460 and 0.057, respectively, among PVD patients and comparison patients. Cox proportional hazard analysis showed that PVD patients had a high relative hazard of suicide attempt (adjusted HR = 7.622, 95 % CI = 6.196-9.376) during one-year follow-up relative to comparison patients. We also found that subcategories of PVD, showed similar adjusted hazard ratios as all PVDs: Meniere's disease (HR = 7.608, 95 % CI = 4.350-13.305), benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (HR = 8.201, 95 % CI = 4.716-14.260), and vestibular neuritis (HR = 9.399, 95 % CI = 5.036-17.544). LIMITATIONS: The incidence of suicide attempts could be underestimated in both the study group and comparison group, if the suicide attempt did not cause a medical emergency and the patient did not seek medical assistance.

CONCLUSIONS: We found a high magnitude of association between PVD and subsequent suicide attempt.


Language: en

Keywords

Epidemiology; Suicide; Peripheral vestibular disorder; vertigo

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print