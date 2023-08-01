Abstract

BACKGROUND: Due to multiple factors, left-behind children in rural areas suffer from neurodevelopment delay and their caregivers suffer from depressive symptoms. This study aimed to analyze the effect of caregivers' depressive symptoms on left-behind children's neurodevelopment, with early stimulation and responsive care mediating.



METHODS: We conducted a cross-sectional survey in five counties in China. A total of 904 left-behind children aged 0-3 and their primary caregivers were enrolled. The Zung Self-rating Depression Scale (ZSDS) was used to measure caregivers' depressive symptoms. The Ages and Stages questionnaires-third edition (ASQ-3), which contains five domains: communication (CM), gross motor (GM), fine motor (FM), problem-solving (CG), and personal social (PS), was used to screen children for suspected developmental delay (SDD).



RESULTS: 31.4 % of left-behind children suffered from SDD, while 39.7 % of left-behind children's caregivers experienced depressive symptoms. Caregivers' ZSDS scores were positively correlated with the SDD on four domains (FM, GM, CG, and PS), while Early stimulation and responsive care was negatively correlated with the SDD on four domains (CM, FM, CG, and PS). LIMITATIONS: The cross-sectional design limited the ability to ascertain causal relations. Besides, the findings may not be generalized to all regions of China due to the heterogeneity of the study population.



CONCLUSIONS: Left-behind children under three years old in rural China were at high risk of SDD, while a substantial proportion of their caregivers had depressive symptoms. Caregivers' depressive symptoms may negatively affect the SDD of left-behind children through caregivers providing less early stimulation and responsive care.

Language: en