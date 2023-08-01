Abstract

BACKGROUND: Childhood maltreatment (CM) is a well-established risk factor for depression and increased suicide risk. This study aimed to investigate the distinctive mechanisms of individual types of CM on young adult suicide risk, by exploring the potential mediating role of mentalization, self-compassion, and depression.



METHODS: A total of 4873 adults completed a survey screening for experiences of CM, self-compassion, mentalization, depression, and suicide risk.



RESULTS: The path analysis revealed significant direct effects of mentalization, self-compassion, and depression on suicide risk. Moreover, mentalization, self-compassion, and depression mediated the relationship between emotional abuse/neglect and suicide risk, whereas physical neglect contributed to suicide risk only through mentalization and depression. Furthermore, sexual abuse had a significant direct effect on suicide risk, whereas physical abuse did not show any direct or indirect effects. LIMITATIONS: The cross-sectional design of the study limits its ability to establish causality, and the risk of recall bias in reporting physical or sexual abuse cannot be ignored.



CONCLUSIONS: This study represents the first identification of disturbances in self-compassion, mentalization, and depression that mediate the relationship between various types of CM and suicide risk in young adults. Our findings suggest substantive differences in the impact of emotional CM compared to other forms of CM. Enhancing self-compassion and mentalization abilities could be valuable intervention strategies for individuals with a history of emotional CM. Addressing factors that hinder the recall of relevant subjective experiences of physical and sexual abuse is also critical.

