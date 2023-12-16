Abstract

Persisting dizziness and balance problems after mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury (mmTBI) may result in considerable disability. The primary aim of this study was to explore the factors associated with dizziness-related disability one year post-injury. Data from 64 participants (mean age 39.4 [SD 13.0] years; 45 [70.3%] women) with mmTBI from a previous randomised controlled trial were analysed using simple and multiple regression analyses (Clinical Trials Registry #NCT01695577). The Dizziness Handicap Inventory one year (12.1, [SD1.6] months) post-injury was the dependent variable. Demographic and injury-related variables, clinical findings, and measures of post-injury symptoms and functioning (Rivermead Post-Concussion Symptoms Questionnaire, RPQ; Vertigo Symptom Scale-short form, VSS-SF; Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale; Balance Error Scoring System; and High-Level Mobility Assessment Tool, HiMAT) at baseline (3.5 [SD 2.1] months post-injury) were the independent variables. Dizziness-related disability at one year was associated with pre-injury comorbidity, neck pain, higher RPQ, higher VSS-SF, and lower HiMAT scores (adjusted R(2) = 0.370, F = 6.52 p < 0.001). In conclusion, the factors associated with dizziness-related disability one year post-injury, such as pre-injury comorbidity, neck pain, increased post-concussion symptom burden, increased dizziness symptom severity, and reduced balance and mobility, should be addressed early in the rehabilitation process to reduce patient burden.

