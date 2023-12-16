Abstract

To develop effective dementia prevention strategies, it is necessary to understand risk factors, associated factors and early signs of dementia. Subjective cognitive decline (SCD) is the earliest form of dementia. The aim of this study is to assess depression as a factor that is significantly associated with SCD. The data of 1030 general practitioner patients from the AgeWell.de-study (60-77 years; CAIDE dementia risk score ≥ 9) were analysed. A descriptive analysis was conducted using validated instruments like the Geriatric depression scale (GDS), Lubben social network scale (LSNS-6) and education classes according to CASMIN (Comparative Analysis of Social Mobility in Industrial Nations). A multivariate regression model with the dependent variable SCD was calculated. Of the 1030 participants, 5.9% had depressive symptoms and 31.3% SCD. The group with depressive symptoms showed significantly higher body-mass-index (p = 0.005), lower education class (p = 0.022), lower LSNS-6 score (p < 0.001), higher sports activity (p < 0.001), and more sleeping problems (p = 0.026). In the regression model a higher GDS-score [Odds ratio (OR): 1.219 (p < 0.001)], more sleeping problems [OR: 1.550 (p = 0.017)] and higher education class [middle/high: OR: 1.474/1.875 (p = 0.037/0.004)] were significantly associated with SCD. This study identified depressive symptoms, sleeping problems, and higher education classes as factors associated with SCD, which can represent an early form of dementia.

Language: en