Abstract

Older adult maltreatment (OAM) is a global problem that has attracted increasing attention due to the ageing population and its severe impact on victim health. Thus, this study aims to analyse the prevalence of certain health conditions in people ≥ 60 years old whom physicians from a local healthcare unit suspected to be victims of maltreatment. The specific objectives are to determine the prevalence rates of health-related risk factors, traumatic injuries and intoxications, mental disorders, and physical disorders. We conducted a real-world, retrospective, observational, and cross-sectional study based on secondary data analyses of electronic health records and healthcare registers of patients at the Local Healthcare Unit of Matosinhos (2001-2021). Information was obtained based on codes from the International Classification of Diseases, codes from the International Classification of Primary Care, and clinical notes (according to previously defined keywords). We identified 3092 suspected victims of OAM, representing 4.5% of the total population analysed. This prevalence is lower than the known rates. We also found that some health risk factors, traumatic injuries and intoxications, mental health disorders, and physical disorders presented higher rates in the suspected victims than among the total population. In this age group, we cannot assume that these health problems are only related to a possible current victimisation process; they could also be associated with adverse childhood experiences or intimate partner violence, among other forms of violence, all of which can lead to cumulative effects on the victim's health. This evidence increases healthcare providers' responsibility in detecting and reporting all cases of suspected maltreatment.

Language: en