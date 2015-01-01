Abstract

PURPOSE: Although most patellar dislocations are associated with medial patellofemoral ligament (MPFL) injury, many patients also sustain concomitant patellar osteochondral fractures following a patellar dislocation. Few prior studies have described or evaluated risk factors for patellar osteochondral fractures in pediatric patients. The purpose of the present study was to describe the incidenceand location of patellar osteochondral fractures following acute patellar dislocation in pediatric patients. In addition, we described risk factors for patellar osteochondral fractures in this population. We hypothesized that most fractures would occur at the inferomedial quadrant of the patella following a traumatic injury mechanism.



METHODS: Following Institutional Review Board approval, the electronic medical record was queried to identify pediatric patients ≤ 18 years old who underwent MPFL reconstruction (MPFLR) or non-operative treatment for patellar instability between July 2016 and February 2020. Osteochondral fractures were defined as full-thickness chondral injuries with attached subchondral bone or purely osseous injuries measuring ≥ 3 mm (mm) in at least two magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) planes. Patients were included in the study if they had complete preoperative x-ray and MRI studies with minimum 6-month follow-up. Patients were excluded if they had incomplete imaging, isolated chondral fractures, or less than 6 months follow-up. Univariate analysis was used to identify patient factors associated with osteochondral fractures. Multivariate regression analysis was used to identify risk factors for osteochondral fractures.



RESULTS: Sixty patients (63 knees) were included in the study, 15 (23.8%) of whom had a patellar osteochondral fracture. The majority of osteochondral fractures (87%) involved the inferomedial quadrant of the patella. Univariate analysis showed an association between male sex (p = 0.041), skeletal immaturity (p = 0.028), and decreased patellar tilt (p = 0.021) and patellar osteochondral fractures. Multivariate regression analysis identified male sex as an independent risk factor for osteochondral fractures (relative risk: 4.8, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 1.08-20.9, p = 0.039). No patients had recurrent dislocation at minimum 6-month follow-up. All patients with osteochondral fractures returned to sports at most recent follow up.



CONCLUSION: In this study, 23% of pediatric patients with acute patellar dislocations have a concomitant patellar osteochondral fracture. The majority of patellar osteochondral fractures involve the inferomedial quadrant of the patella. Male sex is an independent risk factor for patellar osteochondral fractures, and skeletal immaturity is associated with patellar osteochondral fractures in this population.



LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level III.

Language: en