Fekih-Romdhane F, Abassi B, Ghrissi F, Loch AA, Cherif W, Damak R, Ellini S, Hallit S, Cheour M. Psychiatry Res. 2023; 327: e115409.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
37633155
BACKGROUND: The limited studies that focused on suicidality in individuals at Ultra-High Risk (UHR) of psychosis were predominantly cross-sectional, emerging from Western countries. We aimed to examine suicide risk among Tunisian UHR and First Episode Psychosis (FEP) patients at baseline, and to evaluate the evolution and correlates of suicidal ideation over a 12-month period in the UHR group exclusively.
Psychosis; Suicide risk; Middle East and North Africa; Tunisia; Ultra-high risk