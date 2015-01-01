Abstract

BACKGROUND: The limited studies that focused on suicidality in individuals at Ultra-High Risk (UHR) of psychosis were predominantly cross-sectional, emerging from Western countries. We aimed to examine suicide risk among Tunisian UHR and First Episode Psychosis (FEP) patients at baseline, and to evaluate the evolution and correlates of suicidal ideation over a 12-month period in the UHR group exclusively.



METHODS: 35 UHR (aged 22.8 ± 4.0 years, 45.7% male) and 33 FEP (aged 27.3 ± 4.8 years, 63.6% male) participants were included. The Comprehensive Assessment of at Risk Mental States, the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS), The Rosenberg Self-Esteem Scale, and The Multidimensional Scale of Perceived Social Support were used.



RESULTS: No significant differences were found between the UHR and the FEP groups with regard to levels of suicidal ideation at baseline. Suicidal ideation scores showed a significant decrease over time in UHR participants (p=.014; η2=0.242). An increase in total PANSS scores at 1 year (Beta=0.03; p=.048; 95%CI 0.001, 0.060; η2=0.182) significantly increased suicidal ideation scores at 1 year in the UHR group.



CONCLUSION: Our findings contribute to the limited body of evidence on this topic by providing new prospective data from a population, country and region that has never been researched previously.

Language: en