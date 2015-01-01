|
Jones CM, Austin K, Augustus SN, Nicholas KJ, Yu X, Baker C, Chan EYK, Loosemore M, Ghajari M. Sensors (Basel) 2023; 23(16).
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
37631606
BACKGROUND: Head impacts in sports can produce brain injuries. The accurate quantification of head kinematics through instrumented mouthguards (iMG) can help identify underlying brain motion during injurious impacts. The aim of the current study is to assess the validity of an iMG across a large range of linear and rotational accelerations to allow for on-field head impact monitoring.
traumatic brain injury; gyroscopes; head kinematics; mouthguard; piezoelectric sensors; sporting impacts