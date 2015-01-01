|
Moon DJ, Nichols CB, Zhang Y, Cruce A, Haran H, Sgourakis A, Lee H, Johnson-Motoyama M. Trauma Violence Abuse 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
37626470
Prevention services can promote public health by building protective factors and reducing maltreatment risk. Yet, engaging caregivers in prevention services presents a unique set of challenges. Measurement studies are important first steps to increase the knowledge of caregiver engagement in prevention services. The purpose of this scoping review was to investigate how family engagement has been measured and operationalized in the studies of maltreatment prevention/positive parenting programs. The review examined quantitative and mixed methods studies conducted in the U.S., which measured multiple dimensions of client engagement, including behavioral, attitudinal, and relational domains. A total of 88 studies selected from PubMed, CINAHL, ERIC, PsycINFO, Social Work Abstracts, Academic Search Premier, and Web of Science were included in this review.
child abuse; family issues and mediators; prevention of child abuse; treatment/intervention