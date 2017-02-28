Abstract

ntroduction: Florida law Title XXII 316.211 3b allows motorcycle and motor scooter riders to ride without a helmet if they are over the age of 21 or carry an insurance policy providing at least $10,000 in medical benefits for crash injuries. We evaluated the specific injury patterns and associated costs of 150 consecutive patients treated at a level I trauma center in Florida for a motorcycle crash to show clinical trends, evaluate hospital resource utilization, and quantify the financial burden of care.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: We reviewed 150 consecutive adult motorcycle and scooter collision patients treated at a safety-net level I trauma center in Florida between 28th February 2017 and 19th July 2017. We recorded the abbreviated injury scale (AIS) and injury severity scores (ISS) and classified injuries with an Injury Severity Score (ISS) >15 as severe. We assessed the use of computed tomography (CT) scans, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and hours spent in the operating room (OR) and converted these services to monetary value to calculate the financial burden of care. The first hour in the OR carried a cost of $6,381 and each subsequent hour had a cost of $4,157. The average cost of a CT was $1,565 and the average cost of an MRI was $2,048.



RESULTS: The most common severely injured area in our patients was the extremities, followed by the head and chest. Patients wearing helmets had fewer severe head and face injuries. The proportion of patients discharged to a skilled nursing facility or experienced inhospital mortality was significantly higher in those with ISS scores classified as severe or highly severe. Similarly, patients with an ISS score classification of severe had higher average use of OR time, CT scans, number of surgeries, and consultations.



CONCLUSION: Severe injuries were the costliest due to greater OR use, CT scans, and consultations. Legislation that would require proper helmets, gear, and personal injury insurance coverage would help decrease the burden of injury and reduce the financial burden on hospitals.

Language: en